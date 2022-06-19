 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
River Turtles shut out WhistlePigs on Sunday

PRINCETON, W.Va. — Hunter Hargett pitched six scoreless innings of two-hit ball with six strikeouts and five walks, Alec DeMartino drove in two runs and Pulaski blanked host Princeton in Appalachian League action Sunday.

Michael Groves went 2-for-3 with a triple and a run scored for the River Turtles (8-9). Nick Perez walked one batter while earning a three-out save.

Pulaski drops pair at Bluefield

Tyler Lowrey and Spencer Floyd combined to hold the River Turtles to just three hits in a 1-0 loss in Game 1, and the Ridge Runners completed the doubleheader sweep with a 12-2 victory on Saturday night.

Robert Sotolongo's RBI double in the second inning supplied all the run support needed in Game 1 as Lowrey (1-0) pitched 6 1/3 scoreless innings and struck out four batters. Floyd got the final two outs for the save in a game that featured no walks.

In Game 2, Haydn McGeary went 2-for-4 with three RBIs, three runs scored and a two-run homer in the second inning that put Bluefield ahead 6-0. The lead swelled to 8-0 before Pulaski got on the board, with Carter Newman scoring on a wild pitch. Romeo Ballesteros added an RBI single in the sixth for the River Turtles.

