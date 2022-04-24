 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
RiverDogs blank Salem in series finale

Willy Vasquez hit a three-run triple as part of a four-RBI performance, and the Charleston RiverDogs defeated the Salem Red Sox 9-0 on Sunday at Carilion Clinic Field.

Dru Baker homered for the RiverDogs (10-5), who took five out of six games from Salem (8-7).

Eduardo Lopez, Blaze Jordan and Tyler Miller each had two hits for the Sox.

