RiverDogs blank Salem in series finale

Willy Vasquez hit a three-run triple as part of a four-RBI performance, and the Charleston RiverDogs defeated the Salem Red Sox 9-0 on Sunday at Carilion Clinic Field.
Dru Baker homered for the RiverDogs (10-5), who took five out of six games from Salem (8-7).
Eduardo Lopez, Blaze Jordan and Tyler Miller each had two hits for the Sox.
Aaron McFarling
Aaron McFarling joined The Roanoke Times in 2000 and has been writing sports columns since 2004.
