Salem Red Sox opener postponed

Friday's Salem Red Sox opener against the Lynchburg Hillcats was postponed because of rain.
The teams will play a single-admission doubleheader Saturday, beginning at 1:05 p.m. The first game is slated for nine innings and the second game will be seven innings, starting 35 minutes after the first game.
The club says tickets for Friday's game will be good for any game in the 2022 season.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Aaron McFarling
Aaron McFarling joined The Roanoke Times in 2000 and has been writing sports columns since 2004.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today