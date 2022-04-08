 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Salem Red Sox opener postponed

Friday's Salem Red Sox opener against the Lynchburg Hillcats was postponed because of rain.

The teams will play a single-admission doubleheader Saturday, beginning at 1:05 p.m. The first game is slated for nine innings and the second game will be seven innings, starting 35 minutes after the first game.

The club says tickets for Friday's game will be good for any game in the 2022 season.

