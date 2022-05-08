 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Salem Red Sox salvage doubleheader split with Pelicans

  • 0
Salem Red Sox

Eduardo Lopez hit a two-run homer to lead the Salem Red Sox to a 5-3 victory over Myrtle Beach, giving his team a split of a Sunday doubleheader at Carilion Clinic Field.

The Pelicans (19-8) took the first game behind a three-hit performance from James Triantos.

Lopez’s home run in the third inning of the second game gave the Sox (12-15) a 4-0 lead. Niko Kavados and Blaze Jordan had run-scoring hits in the opening inning to back starter Tyler Uberstine (2-0).

SATURDAY’S GAME

Pelicans 9, Sox 6

Kevin Alcantara hit a three-run homer to cap a six-run fifth inning, and Pete Crow-Armstrong supplied three hits to lead Myrtle Beach.

Eduardo Vaughan went 3 for 4 for Salem, while catcher Yoberto Mejicano hit his third home run.

Pelicans rip Red Sox 24-6

Peter Matt went 3 for 5 with two homers and seven RBI, while Reginald Preciado collected four hits and drove in six runs to lead the Myrtle Be…

Ex-Keydet Winder shines in first MLB start

Jorge Polanco drove in four runs with a pair of doubles, Carlos Correa had his fourth straight multi-hit game and the Minnesota Twins beat the Tampa Bay Rays 9-3. The Twins scored five runs in the first inning off Rays starter Josh Fleming and coasted to their ninth win in 10 games. Josh Winder (1-0) pitched six shutout innings in his first major league start for the Twins. Doubles by Polanco and Max Kepler drove in three runs in Minnesota’s big first inning. Starting with a throwing error by Rays shortstop Taylor Walls, six of the first seven Minnesota batters reached base against Fleming (2-3).

Sox take series finale

LYNCHBURG – Juan Daniel Encarnacion, Maceo Campbell and Joey Stock combined on a two-hitter, and the Salem Red Sox defeated the Lynchburg Hill…

Pelicans edge Sox in pitching duel

Kevin Made hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning to lead the Myrtle Beach Pelicans to a 2-1 victory over the Salem Red Sox on Thursday night…

