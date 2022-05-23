Salem Sox to face Strasburg

The Salem Red Sox will take their next hacks against the 2019 World Series MVP.

Stephen Strasburg is slated to make a rehab start for the Fredericksburg Nationals on Tuesday night when they open a six-game home series against the Sox.

Strasburg, a three-time All-Star, has not pitched in a competitive game since June 1 at Atlanta. The right-hander had surgery last summer for thoracic outlet syndrome.

Washington manager Dave Martinez told reporters Sunday that Strasburg is scheduled to throw about four innings and 60-plus pitches against Salem.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.