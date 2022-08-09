Salem stars Mayer, Jordan promoted to High-A

The top two prospects on the Salem Red Sox are moving on.
Boston promoted shortstop Marcelo Mayer and corner infielder Blaze Jordan to High-A Greenville ahead of Salem’s six-game series at Kannapolis that opened Tuesday night.
Mayer, the No. 4 overall pick of the 2021 draft out of a California high school, batted .286 with nine homers, 26 doubles and 40 RBIs in 66 games in the Roanoke Valley. The 19-year-old reached base at a .406 clip and slugged .504 while succeeding on all 16 of his stolen-base attempts, climbing to No. 9 on MLB.com’s list of top 100 overall prospects.
Jordan, a third-round pick in 2020 out of a Mississippi high school, batted .287 with eight homers and 57 RBI in 95 games for Salem. He’s rated as the No. 6 prospect in the Red Sox organization by MLB.com.