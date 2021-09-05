 Skip to main content
Scorching Sox walk-off winners again
Gilberto Jimenez hit a walk-off sacrifice fly in the bottom of the 10th inning, giving the Salem Red Sox a 6-5 victory over the Fredericksburg Nationals on Sunday at Haley Toyota Field.

Nick Decker and Nicholas Northcut homered for the Sox (66-42), who have won seven straight.

