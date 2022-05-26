 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Sikes goes deep twice in Salem win

  • 0
red sox (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy)

FREDERICKSBURG – Phillip Sikes went 3 for 4 with four RBIs to lead the Salem Red Sox to an 8-2 victory over Fredericksburg on Wednesday at Virginia Credit Union Stadium.

Juan Daniel Encarnacion (3-3) allowed one run over five solid innings for the Sox (21-20), who took control with a four-run second.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sox drop 5th straight

Sox drop 5th straight

Skeiling Rodriguez hit a tie-breaking single with two outs in the top of the ninth inning, and Lynchburg (21-15) defeated Salem 10-9 on Friday…

Hillcats edge Salem late

Hillcats edge Salem late

Yordys Valdes hit a tie-breaking single in the top of the seventh inning to lead Lynchburg to a 6-4 victory over Salem on Thursday night at Ca…

Hillcats top Sox 10-2

Hillcats top Sox 10-2

Milan Tolentino went 3 for 5 with three RBIs to lead Lynchburg to a 10-2 victory over Salem on Wednesday night at Carilion Clinic Field.

Watch Now: Related Video

Novak Djokovic critical Of Wimbledon’s Russian and Belarusian player ban

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert