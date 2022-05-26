Sikes goes deep twice in Salem win

FREDERICKSBURG – Phillip Sikes went 3 for 4 with four RBIs to lead the Salem Red Sox to an 8-2 victory over Fredericksburg on Wednesday at Virginia Credit Union Stadium.
Juan Daniel Encarnacion (3-3) allowed one run over five solid innings for the Sox (21-20), who took control with a four-run second.
