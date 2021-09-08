Sizzling Sox bag 8th straight win

LYNCHBURG -- Tyler McDonough went 3 for 4 and finished a double shy of the cycle, as the Salem Red Sox extended their winning streak to eight games with a 10-2 rout of Lynchburg on Tuesday at Bank of the James Stadium.

Alex Erro also homered for the Sox (67-42), who got five scoreless innings out of starter Shane Drohan.

With 11 regular-season games remaining, Salem has a two-game edge over Down East for the best record in the Low-A East League and a four-game cushion over Carolina. The top two overall teams in the circuit qualify for the best-of-five championship series later this month.

