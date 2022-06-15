 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Sox blast past Shorebirds

  • 0
red sox (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy)

Niko Kavadas, Blaze Jordan and Eddinson Paulino all homered to lead Salem to a 12-3 victory over Delmarva on Tuesday at Carilion Clinic Field.

The 12 runs scored marked a season high for the Red Sox.

Kavadas finished 3 for 3 with two walks, three RBIs and three runs scored. Graham Hoffman and Blake Loubier combined for four scoreless innings of one-hit relief for the Sox (29-29).

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

RiverDogs complete sweep of Salem

RiverDogs complete sweep of Salem

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Luis Leon keyed a three-run fourth inning with a two-run single, and Charleston completed a six-game sweep of Salem with a …

Sox drop 4th straight to Charleston

Sox drop 4th straight to Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Leadoff man Mason Auer homered, walked twice and scored three runs to lead Charleston to a 11-7 victory over Salem on Frida…

Salem Red Sox win 5th straight

Salem Red Sox win 5th straight

Niko Kavadas hit a go-ahead single in the bottom of the fourth inning, and the Salem Red Sox defeated Columbia 6-2 on Saturday night at Carili…

Sox fall at Charleston

Sox fall at Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Bobby Seymour went 3 for 5 with three RBIs to lead Charleston to a 10-5 victory over Salem on Thursday at Joseph P. Riley J…

Watch Now: Related Video

North America is soon to find out which stadiums will host the 2026 World Cup

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert