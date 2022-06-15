Sox blast past Shorebirds

Niko Kavadas, Blaze Jordan and Eddinson Paulino all homered to lead Salem to a 12-3 victory over Delmarva on Tuesday at Carilion Clinic Field.
The 12 runs scored marked a season high for the Red Sox.
Kavadas finished 3 for 3 with two walks, three RBIs and three runs scored. Graham Hoffman and Blake Loubier combined for four scoreless innings of one-hit relief for the Sox (29-29).
Tags
Aaron McFarling
Aaron McFarling joined The Roanoke Times in 2000 and has been writing sports columns since 2004.
