Sox complete sweep of Hillcats

Marcelo Mayer ripped a two-run single to key a five-run seventh inning, and the Salem Red Sox held off a late rally from Lynchburg for a 6-5 victory on Sunday in front of an announced crowd of 1,427 at Carilion Clinic Field.

Mayer, Tyler Miller and Yorberto Mejicano each supplied two hits for the Sox (3-0), who swept the season-opening series.

Lynchburg (0-3) scored four runs in the top of the ninth inning and put the tying run in scoring position, but Sox pitcher Jordan DiValerio retired Skeiling Rodriguez on a fly ball to center to end it.

Sox starter Gabriel Jackson pitched three scoreless innings, allowing one hit and one walk. Adenys Bautista (1-0) earned the victory with two hitless frames of relief.

The Sox take Monday off before beginning a three-game road series at Fayetteville on Tuesday.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.