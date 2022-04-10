 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sox complete sweep of Hillcats

  • 0
red sox (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy)

Marcelo Mayer ripped a two-run single to key a five-run seventh inning, and the Salem Red Sox held off a late rally from Lynchburg for a 6-5 victory on Sunday in front of an announced crowd of 1,427 at Carilion Clinic Field.

Mayer, Tyler Miller and Yorberto Mejicano each supplied two hits for the Sox (3-0), who swept the season-opening series.

Lynchburg (0-3) scored four runs in the top of the ninth inning and put the tying run in scoring position, but Sox pitcher Jordan DiValerio retired Skeiling Rodriguez on a fly ball to center to end it.

Sox starter Gabriel Jackson pitched three scoreless innings, allowing one hit and one walk. Adenys Bautista (1-0) earned the victory with two hitless frames of relief.

The Sox take Monday off before beginning a three-game road series at Fayetteville on Tuesday.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Tiger Woods tees off at 2022 Masters

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert