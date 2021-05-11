Sox decked in home opener, 10-1

HUMBLE BEGINNINGS: Well, there’s always tomorrow.
Salem’s first home game since September 2019 turned ugly in the middle innings, as Lynchburg rolled to a 10-1 victory in front of a sellout crowd of 1,859 at Haley Toyota Field
Every Lynchburg starter had at least one hit as the Hillcats (7-0) collected 16 overall against four Salem pitchers. Micah Pries and Andres Melendez recorded three hits apiece for Lynchburg.
Xzavion Curry (1-0) and Eric Mock combined on a four-hitter for Lynchburg.
TWO-OUT RALLY: The Sox (3-4) trailed 1-0 entering the fifth inning before Lynchburg began to widen the gap.
Alexfri Planez led off the frame with a triple. Salem reliever Aaron Perry got back-to-back strikeouts and looked like he might escape the inning, but three straight two-out hits by Jhonkensy Noel, Pries and Yanier Diaz pressed the Hillcats advantage to 4-0.
PILING ON: Lynchburg picked up two more runs in the sixth inning on RBI doubles by Andres Melendez and Angel Martinez.
Perry was charged with five runs (four earned) over 2 1/3 innings. He did strike out six.
QUICK STRIKE: Sox starter Jeremy Wu-Yelland, who struck out five of the seven batters he faced in his first start last week, gave up back-to-back singles to open the game. Lynchburg took a quick 1-0 lead on a sacrifice fly from Pries.
The left-hander settled in after that, allowing just that one run over three innings while striking out five.
LOOSE END: Salem got its lone run on a long homer to center in the ninth inning by Joe Davis…Lynchburg scored four runs in the top of the ninth to put the game completely out of reach…The Hillcats piled up 10 extra-base hits (nine doubles, one triple).
ON DECK: The Sox and Hillcats play the second game of their six-game series at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday at Haley Toyota Field.