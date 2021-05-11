Sox decked in home opener, 10-1

HUMBLE BEGINNINGS: Well, there’s always tomorrow.

Salem’s first home game since September 2019 turned ugly in the middle innings, as Lynchburg rolled to a 10-1 victory in front of a sellout crowd of 1,859 at Haley Toyota Field

Every Lynchburg starter had at least one hit as the Hillcats (7-0) collected 16 overall against four Salem pitchers. Micah Pries and Andres Melendez recorded three hits apiece for Lynchburg.

Xzavion Curry (1-0) and Eric Mock combined on a four-hitter for Lynchburg.

TWO-OUT RALLY: The Sox (3-4) trailed 1-0 entering the fifth inning before Lynchburg began to widen the gap.

Alexfri Planez led off the frame with a triple. Salem reliever Aaron Perry got back-to-back strikeouts and looked like he might escape the inning, but three straight two-out hits by Jhonkensy Noel, Pries and Yanier Diaz pressed the Hillcats advantage to 4-0.

PILING ON: Lynchburg picked up two more runs in the sixth inning on RBI doubles by Andres Melendez and Angel Martinez.

Perry was charged with five runs (four earned) over 2 1/3 innings. He did strike out six.