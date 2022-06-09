 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sox dig early hole, fall to Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Daiveyon Whittle and Sandy Gaston held Salem to two hits over the first six innings, and the RiverDogs built an early four-run lead en route to a 7-5 victory over the Red Sox on Wednesday at Joseph P. Riley Jr. Ballpark.

Nick Kavadas hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning for the Sox (28-25), who scored three runs in the ninth but never brought the potential tying run to the plate.

