Sox dig early hole, fall to Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Daiveyon Whittle and Sandy Gaston held Salem to two hits over the first six innings, and the RiverDogs built an early four-run lead en route to a 7-5 victory over the Red Sox on Wednesday at Joseph P. Riley Jr. Ballpark.
Nick Kavadas hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning for the Sox (28-25), who scored three runs in the ninth but never brought the potential tying run to the plate.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Aaron McFarling
Aaron McFarling joined The Roanoke Times in 2000 and has been writing sports columns since 2004.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today