 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Sox drop 5th straight

  • 0
red sox (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy)

Skeiling Rodriguez hit a tie-breaking single with two outs in the top of the ninth inning, and Lynchburg defeated Salem 10-9 on Friday night at Carilion Clinic Field.

Catcher Nathan Hickey went 2 for 4 with a homer and four RBIs for the Red Sox (17-20), who dropped their fifth straight game. Blaze Jorden went 3 for 5 with two RBIs for Salem.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Hillcats edge Salem late

Hillcats edge Salem late

Yordys Valdes hit a tie-breaking single in the top of the seventh inning to lead Lynchburg to a 6-4 victory over Salem on Thursday night at Ca…

Hillcats top Sox 10-2

Hillcats top Sox 10-2

Milan Tolentino went 3 for 5 with three RBIs to lead Lynchburg to a 10-2 victory over Salem on Wednesday night at Carilion Clinic Field.

Sox win 4th straight

Sox win 4th straight

SALISBURY, Md. – Leadoff man Eddinson Paulino doubled, tripled and scored three runs to lead Salem to a 9-2 victory over Delmarva on Friday at…

Watch Now: Related Video

MLB reporter Kelsey Wingert hit in the head by 95 MPH line drive

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert