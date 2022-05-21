Sox drop 5th straight

Skeiling Rodriguez hit a tie-breaking single with two outs in the top of the ninth inning, and Lynchburg defeated Salem 10-9 on Friday night at Carilion Clinic Field.
Catcher Nathan Hickey went 2 for 4 with a homer and four RBIs for the Red Sox (17-20), who dropped their fifth straight game. Blaze Jorden went 3 for 5 with two RBIs for Salem.
Aaron McFarling
Aaron McFarling joined The Roanoke Times in 2000 and has been writing sports columns since 2004.
