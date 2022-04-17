Sox drop series finale at Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. – Joey Loperfido belted a pair of two-run homers to lead the Fayetteville Woodpeckers to an 8-4 victory over the Salem Red Sox on Sunday at SEGRA Stadium.

Right fielder Miguel Ugueto went 2 for 4 to notch his third straight multi-hit performance for the Sox (7-2), who managed just four hits against three Fayetteville (2-7) pitchers.

The Sox won four of six in the series. They’ll take Monday off before opening a six-game home series against Charleston on Tuesday.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.