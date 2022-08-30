Sox drop series opener at Augusta

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. – E.J. Exposito and Kadon Morton homered, and Augusta led from wire-to-wire in defeating Salem 11-6 on Tuesday night in the opener of a six-game Carolina League series at SRP Park.
Tyler Miller belted two home runs and registered four RBI for the Red Sox (60-60).
Ignacio Alvarez went 3 for 5 with a walk for the GreenJackets (63-57), who outhit Salem 13-5. Sox starter Hunter Dobbins (0-4) was chased in the third inning after allowing six earned runs on eight hits and two walks.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Aaron McFarling
Aaron McFarling joined The Roanoke Times in 2000 and has been writing sports columns since 2004.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today