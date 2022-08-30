Sox drop series opener at Augusta

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. – E.J. Exposito and Kadon Morton homered, and Augusta led from wire-to-wire in defeating Salem 11-6 on Tuesday night in the opener of a six-game Carolina League series at SRP Park.

Tyler Miller belted two home runs and registered four RBI for the Red Sox (60-60).

Ignacio Alvarez went 3 for 5 with a walk for the GreenJackets (63-57), who outhit Salem 13-5. Sox starter Hunter Dobbins (0-4) was chased in the third inning after allowing six earned runs on eight hits and two walks.