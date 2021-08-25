 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sox drop series opener; Yorke promoted
0 comments

Sox drop series opener; Yorke promoted

{{featured_button_text}}
red sox (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy)

Coby Mayo went 2 for 4 with a homer, a walk and three RBIs, and the Delmarva Shorebirds scored six runs in the final four innings to defeat the Salem Red Sox 9-4 on Tuesday night at Haley Toyota Field.

Angel Maita produced three hits for the Sox (57-40). Salem is playing its first series without leadoff hitter Nick Yorke, who was promoted to High-A Greenville on Tuesday after hitting .323 with 10 homers, 11 stolen bases and a .913 OPS in 76 games for the Sox.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

BMW Championship: Best outright value is Bryson DeChambeau +2000

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

FredNats spoil late Salem rally
Baseball

FredNats spoil late Salem rally

FREDERICKSBURG – Junior Martina plated the winning run on a fielder’s choice in the bottom of the ninth inning, giving the Fredericksburg Nati…

Hillcats surge past Sox
Baseball

Hillcats surge past Sox

LYNCHBURG -- Korey Holland hit a tie-breaking sacrifice fly in the bottom of the sixth inning, and the Lynchburg Hillcats went on to defeat th…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert