Sox drop series opener; Yorke promoted

Coby Mayo went 2 for 4 with a homer, a walk and three RBIs, and the Delmarva Shorebirds scored six runs in the final four innings to defeat the Salem Red Sox 9-4 on Tuesday night at Haley Toyota Field.
Angel Maita produced three hits for the Sox (57-40). Salem is playing its first series without leadoff hitter Nick Yorke, who was promoted to High-A Greenville on Tuesday after hitting .323 with 10 homers, 11 stolen bases and a .913 OPS in 76 games for the Sox.
Aaron McFarling
Aaron McFarling joined The Roanoke Times in 2000 and has been writing sports columns since 2004.
