Sox drop to 1 game back of Down East, hold tiebreaker

Coby Mayo went 3 for 5 with a walk and four RBIs, leading the Delmarva Shorebirds to a 13-4 victory over the Salem Red Sox on Friday at Haley Toyota Field.

With two regular-season games remaining, the Sox (70-48) are one game behind Down East (71-47) for the second and final playoff spot in the Low-A East League. Charleston already has clinched the league’s top record.

The Sox hold the tiebreaker with Down East should the teams finish with the same record.

