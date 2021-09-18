Sox drop to 1 game back of Down East, hold tiebreaker

Coby Mayo went 3 for 5 with a walk and four RBIs, leading the Delmarva Shorebirds to a 13-4 victory over the Salem Red Sox on Friday at Haley Toyota Field.
With two regular-season games remaining, the Sox (70-48) are one game behind Down East (71-47) for the second and final playoff spot in the Low-A East League. Charleston already has clinched the league’s top record.
The Sox hold the tiebreaker with Down East should the teams finish with the same record.
Aaron McFarling
Aaron McFarling joined The Roanoke Times in 2000 and has been writing sports columns since 2004.
