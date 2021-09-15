Sox eliminate Shorebirds, stay on track for playoffs

Nicholas Northcut went 2 for 4 with a three-run homer to lead the Salem Red Sox to an 8-2 victory over the Delmarva Shorebirds on Tuesday at Haley Toyota Field.
The victory eliminated Delmarva (64-51) from playoff contention and kept the Sox (70-45) one game ahead of Down East (69-46) for the second and final playoff spot with five regular-season games remaining.
The Sox hold the tiebreaker with Down East should the teams finish with the same record.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Aaron McFarling
Aaron McFarling joined The Roanoke Times in 2000 and has been writing sports columns since 2004.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today