Sox eliminate Shorebirds, stay on track for playoffs

Nicholas Northcut went 2 for 4 with a three-run homer to lead the Salem Red Sox to an 8-2 victory over the Delmarva Shorebirds on Tuesday at Haley Toyota Field.

The victory eliminated Delmarva (64-51) from playoff contention and kept the Sox (70-45) one game ahead of Down East (69-46) for the second and final playoff spot with five regular-season games remaining.

The Sox hold the tiebreaker with Down East should the teams finish with the same record.

