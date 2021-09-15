 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sox eliminate Shorebirds, stay on track for playoffs
0 comments

Sox eliminate Shorebirds, stay on track for playoffs

{{featured_button_text}}
red sox (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy)

Nicholas Northcut went 2 for 4 with a three-run homer to lead the Salem Red Sox to an 8-2 victory over the Delmarva Shorebirds on Tuesday at Haley Toyota Field.

The victory eliminated Delmarva (64-51) from playoff contention and kept the Sox (70-45) one game ahead of Down East (69-46) for the second and final playoff spot with five regular-season games remaining.

The Sox hold the tiebreaker with Down East should the teams finish with the same record.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Manchester United are eating healthier now because of Cristiano Ronaldo

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sox fall to Shorebirds
Baseball

Sox fall to Shorebirds

Jake Lyons tossed five scoreless, one-hit innings, leading the Delmarva Shorebirds to a 6-3 victory over the Salem Red Sox on Thursday at Hale…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert