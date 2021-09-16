 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sox fall to Delmarva, maintain 1-game edge in standings
0 comments

Sox fall to Delmarva, maintain 1-game edge in standings

{{featured_button_text}}
red sox (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy)

Billy Cook hit a tie-breaking single in the top of the eighth inning, and the Delmarva Shorebirds defeated the Salem Red Sox 4-3 on Wednesday night at Haley Toyota Field.

With four regular-season games remaining, the Sox (70-46) remained one game ahead of Down East (69-47) for the second and final playoff spot in the Low-A East League.

The Sox hold the tiebreaker with Down East should the teams finish with the same record.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AL Wild Card Race

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sox fall to Shorebirds
Baseball

Sox fall to Shorebirds

Jake Lyons tossed five scoreless, one-hit innings, leading the Delmarva Shorebirds to a 6-3 victory over the Salem Red Sox on Thursday at Hale…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert