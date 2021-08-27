 Skip to main content
Sox fall to Shorebirds
Sox fall to Shorebirds

Jake Lyons tossed five scoreless, one-hit innings, leading the Delmarva Shorebirds to a 6-3 victory over the Salem Red Sox on Thursday at Haley Toyota Field.

The Sox (58-41) are tied with Down East for the second-best record in the Low-A East League. The circuit’s top two teams qualify for the postseason next month.

