Sox fall to Shorebirds

Jake Lyons tossed five scoreless, one-hit innings, leading the Delmarva Shorebirds to a 6-3 victory over the Salem Red Sox on Thursday at Haley Toyota Field.
The Sox (58-41) are tied with Down East for the second-best record in the Low-A East League. The circuit’s top two teams qualify for the postseason next month.
