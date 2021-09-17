 Skip to main content
Sox lose to Delmarva, fall into tie for final playoff spot
Sox lose to Delmarva, fall into tie for final playoff spot

Billy Cook hit a tie-breaking, three-run homer in the top of the 10th inning, and the Delmarva Shorebirds defeated the Salem Red Sox 6-2 on Thursday night at Haley Toyota Field.

With three regular-season games remaining, the Sox (70-47) are tied with Down East (70-47) for the second and final playoff spot in the Low-A East League.

The Sox hold the tiebreaker with Down East should the teams finish with the same record.

