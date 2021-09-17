Sox lose to Delmarva, fall into tie for final playoff spot

Billy Cook hit a tie-breaking, three-run homer in the top of the 10th inning, and the Delmarva Shorebirds defeated the Salem Red Sox 6-2 on Thursday night at Haley Toyota Field.
With three regular-season games remaining, the Sox (70-47) are tied with Down East (70-47) for the second and final playoff spot in the Low-A East League.
The Sox hold the tiebreaker with Down East should the teams finish with the same record.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Aaron McFarling
Aaron McFarling joined The Roanoke Times in 2000 and has been writing sports columns since 2004.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today