Sox losing streak reaches 5

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Ryan Spikes homered during a seven-run sixth inning, and Charleston defeated Salem 12-4 on Saturday at Joseph P. Riley Jr. Ballpark.

Blaze Jordan went 3 for 4 with two doubles and a walk for the Red Sox (28-28), who dropped their fifth straight.

