Sox playoff fate comes down to final day

The race for the final Low-A East playoff spot will come down to the final day.

Tyler McDonough and Matthew Lugo homered Saturday night to lead the Salem Red Sox to a an 11-5 victory over Delmarva at Haley Toyota Field. Salem (71-48) enters Sunday’s 4:05 p.m. regular-season tied with Down East for the league’s second and final playoff berth.

The Sox own the tiebreaker with Down East, meaning either a Salem victory or a Wood Ducks loss would qualify Salem for the best-of-five Low-A East Championship Series against Charleston that begins on Tuesday.

Sunday also is Fan Appreciate Night at Haley Toyota Field, with the first 250 fans through the gate receiving a replica ballpark seat.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.