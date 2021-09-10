Sox rout Lynchburg, inch closer to playoffs

LYNCHBURG – Jonathan Diaz went 2 for 5 with three RBIs to lead the Salem Red Sox to a 13-2 victory over the Lynchburg Hillcats on Thursday night at Bank of the James Stadium.
Matthew Lugo, Alex Erro and Antoni Flores also drove in multiple runs for the Sox (68-43), who got five solid innings out of starter Chih-Jung Liu to win for the ninth time in 10 games.
With nine regular-season games remaining, Salem is 2.5 games ahead of Down East for the second-best record in the Low-A East League. The league’s top two overall finishers qualify for the playoffs later this month.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Aaron McFarling
Aaron McFarling joined The Roanoke Times in 2000 and has been writing sports columns since 2004.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.