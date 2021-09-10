Sox rout Lynchburg, inch closer to playoffs

LYNCHBURG – Jonathan Diaz went 2 for 5 with three RBIs to lead the Salem Red Sox to a 13-2 victory over the Lynchburg Hillcats on Thursday night at Bank of the James Stadium.

Matthew Lugo, Alex Erro and Antoni Flores also drove in multiple runs for the Sox (68-43), who got five solid innings out of starter Chih-Jung Liu to win for the ninth time in 10 games.

With nine regular-season games remaining, Salem is 2.5 games ahead of Down East for the second-best record in the Low-A East League. The league’s top two overall finishers qualify for the playoffs later this month.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.