Sox sweep season-opening twin bill

Boston’s top-rated prospect is off to a promising start in the Roanoke Valley.

Shortstop Marcelo Mayer collected five hits and drove in four runs during Saturday’s season-opening doubleheader, as the Salem Red Sox swept the Lynchburg Hillcats by scores of 11-8 and 4-3 in front of an announced crowd of 2,256 at Carilion Clinic Field.

Mayer, Niko Kavadas and Phillip Sikes each had two hits in the opening game, as the Sox built an early 6-0 lead, gave it up in the top of the fifth, then regained the lead for good in the bottom half. Blaze Jordan hit a solo home run for Salem in the sixth.

Mayer finished 3 for 4 with an RBI in the nightcap, with teammates Brainer Bonaci and Miguel Ugueto contributing two hits apiece. Miguel Suero (1-0) earned the win with 2 ⅔ innings of hitless relief.

The Sox and Hillcats conclude their three-game series at 5:05 p.m. Sunday in Salem.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.