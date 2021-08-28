Sox top Shorebirds, 5-3

Nathan Hickey hit a sacrifice fly in the fifth inning to give Salem the lead for good, and the Red Sox defeated the Delmarva Shorebirds 5-3 on Friday night at Haley Toyota Field.
Nick Decker homered for the Sox (59-41), while Gilberto Jimenez and Ceddanne Rafaela supplied three hits apiece. Three Salem pitchers held Delmarva to six hits, with Devon Roedahl tossing two perfect innings to earn his 10th save.
