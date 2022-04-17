Sox win 3rd straight

Miguel Ugueto laced three hits to lead the Salem Red Sox to a 5-3 victory over the Fayetteville Woodpeckers on Saturday in front of an announced crowd of 4,531 at SEGRA Stadium.
Miguel Suero (2-0) earned the win with three scoreless innings of relief for the Sox (7-1).
