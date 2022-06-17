Turtles blast Doughboys in shortened game

PULASKI — Michael Groves followed his fourth-inning solo homer with a grand slam in the fifth as Pulaski defeated visiting Johnson City 16-3 in a weather-shortened, five-inning Appalachian League game Thursday night at Calfee Park.

Ryan Johnson also drove in five runs, including a three-run blast in a six-run second frame for the Turtles (7-7). Christian Smith went 3-for-3 with a homer and three RBIs for Pulaski.

Pulaski's scheduled game Friday night against host Bluefield was postponed to Saturday because of rain. The game is set for 4:30 p.m.