Woodpeckers sweep Red Sox in Sunday doubleheader

Salem Red Sox

Tyler Whitaker hit crucial home runs in both ends of a doubleheader, leading Fayetteville to a Carolina League sweep of Salem by scores of 6-5 and 3-2 on Sunday at Carilion Clinic Field.

In the opening game, Whitaker hit a three-run blast during Fayetteville’s five-run third inning, and the Woodpeckers held on for the win.

Brainer Bonaci went 1 for 2 with two walks for Salem, which managed just four hits against two Fayetteville pitchers.

In the nightcap, Whitaker’s two-run shot in the top of the sixth inning erased a 2-1 deficit. Blaze Jordan and Tyler Miller drove in Salem’s runs.

Most Popular

