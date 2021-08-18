 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Yorke, Northcut lead Sox over Hillcats
0 comments

Yorke, Northcut lead Sox over Hillcats

{{featured_button_text}}
red sox (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy)

LYNCHBURG -- Nick Yorke went 2 for 5 with a homer and three RBIs, and Nicholas Northcut laced three doubles to lead the Salem Red Sox to an 11-6 victory over the Lynchburg Hillcats on Tuesday at Bank of the James Stadium.

The Sox (53-38) have a half-game lead over Down East for the second-best record in the Low-A East League. The top two teams in the circuit qualify for the postseason.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top 25 recap: How to take advantage of LSU?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

FredNats spoil late Salem rally
Baseball

FredNats spoil late Salem rally

FREDERICKSBURG – Junior Martina plated the winning run on a fielder’s choice in the bottom of the ninth inning, giving the Fredericksburg Nati…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert