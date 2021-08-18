Yorke, Northcut lead Sox over Hillcats

LYNCHBURG -- Nick Yorke went 2 for 5 with a homer and three RBIs, and Nicholas Northcut laced three doubles to lead the Salem Red Sox to an 11-6 victory over the Lynchburg Hillcats on Tuesday at Bank of the James Stadium.
The Sox (53-38) have a half-game lead over Down East for the second-best record in the Low-A East League. The top two teams in the circuit qualify for the postseason.
