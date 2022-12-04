 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dawgs top Marksmen in OT

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. – Mac Jansen scored on the power play in overtime, and the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs defeated Fayetteville 3-2 on Saturday night in front of an announced crowd of 2,674 at Crown Coliseum.

Josh Nenadal and Travis Broughman also scored for Roanoke (9-4-2), which won its fourth straight game. Austyn Roudebush made 33 saves for the Dawgs.

Austin Alger and Zach Remers scored for Fayetteville (6-8-2).

The Dawgs return to action next Saturday at home against Birmingham.

