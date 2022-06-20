Ferrum tabs ex-assistant Corrigan as men's coach

Ferrum has turned to a familiar face to fill its men’s basketball coaching opening.

Pat Corrigan, who served on the Panthers’ staff for two seasons, has been hired to replace Tyler Sanborn, who resigned in May after five seasons at the helm.

Corrigan returns to Ferrum from Cal Poly Pomona, an NCAA Division II program in California. He served as an assistant the Broncos, who went 13-10 and advanced to the NCAA Division II West Region quarterfinals this past season.

At Cal Poly Pomona, Corrigan spent 2020-21 as director of college placement and UA coach for West Coast Elite, the largest AAU organization and event operator on the west coast. He also served as an assistant coach at Windward High School.

Corrigan was on Sanborn’s staff during the 2019-20 season, when Ferrum went 15-12 overall and 9-7 in ODAC play. It was the first time the Panthers finished with an overall winning record since the 2012-13 campaign.

Corrigan was promoted to associated head coach for 2019-20. Ferrum went 7-6 overall and 5-4 in ODAC play that season, which was delayed and abbreviated because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"His experience at not just Ferrum and in the ODAC, but at the NCAA Division I and II levels during his career, will continue to move us forward as we strive to compete for a conference championship,” Ferrum athletic director John Sutyak said in a Monday news release. “His enthusiasm for Ferrum and the game of basketball is contagious.”

Corrigan served five seasons on the staff at UNC Charlotte from 2013-2018. He was the associate director of basketball operations for his last three years and a program assistant/graduate assistant the first two years.

A Richmond native, Corrigan was a four-year point guard at Hampden-Sydney, where he was a part of the ODAC regular season championship team that went to the NCAA tournament in 2013. He served as team captain his senior year and graduated with a degree in applied math and psychology in 2013.

"It is an honor and dream come true to be named the head coach and I can't wait to get started with the team and start building something special together,” Corrigan said in the release. “We are going to have a team-first mentality and strive daily to improve in all facets of life. We are going to be relentless in our pursuit of excellence on the court and preparing to compete in the ODAC.”

Corrigan will begin his new job officially on June 27. He takes over a team that went 6-19 overall and 1-15 in ODAC play this past season.

Sanborn departed last month to take a sales job in Richmond, telling The Roanoke Times: “It was time to step away. A good opportunity came up – not really anything I was looking for.”

At that time, Sunyak called it “a big loss for us,” adding that he “wasn’t prepared for it.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.