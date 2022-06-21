Hokies choose Mackey as new men's hoops voice

The Virginia Tech men’s basketball team will have a new radio voice this season.

Tech and its multimedia rights partner announced Tuesday that Zach Mackey has been named the athletic department’s director of broadcasting. Mackey will call the men’s basketball games while also helping with podcasts, feature stories and emceeing events.

Mackey also will serve as the sideline reporter for Tech football broadcasts.

"We are so fortunate to have Zach join our Virginia Tech family," said Bill Roth, the radio voice of Tech football. "He's an incredibly talented play-by-play broadcaster and host who has excelled on the air for the Iowa Hawkeyes, Montana State Bobcats and Big Ten Network.

“Zach's background, personality, and experience make him a perfect fit for our revamped Virginia Tech broadcast team."

Mackey comes to Blacksburg after a three-year stint in Bozeman, Montana, where he was the radio voice of the Montana State football and men's basketball programs. Mackey hosted a weekly podcast with guests from the Bobcats' athletic department and hosted coaches' shows for both football and men's basketball on television and radio platforms.

This past season, Mackey got extensive postseason experience as the football team reached the FCS title game and the men’s basketball team made the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1986.

“I'm excited to meet the Virginia Tech community and join the family of one of the top universities in the country," Mackey said in a news release. "I've long admired the success of Virginia Tech athletics and can't wait to get involved in the momentum surrounding the department. I'm thrilled about being able to share the stories and great moments of Virginia Tech with fans."

A University of Iowa graduate, Mackey has also been the voice of the Hawkeye baseball program since 2015. He’s hosted pregame and postgame shows for the Iowa football team and filled in to call games for the Hawkeyes' basketball programs.

Mackey also has called games for the Big Ten Network.

Mackey was named the 2022 National Sports Media Association Montana Sportscaster of the Year.

