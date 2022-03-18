Hokies ousted despite Kitley's record-setting day

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — They trudged off the court, beaten and frustrated but not exactly stunned.

The Virginia Tech Hokies knew Florida Gulf Coast was capable of something like this, and their season ended because of it.

WNBA prospect Kierstan Bell scored 22 points and assisted on Karli Seay’s late 3-point dagger, leading 12th-seeded FGCU to an 84-81 upset over fifth-seeded Tech on Friday in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at the Xfinity Center.

ACC Player of the Year Elizabeth Kitley scored a program-record 42 points for the Hokies (23-10), including 12 in a row for her team to begin the fourth quarter. But that couldn’t override the tidal wave of 3-pointers and layups unleashed by the Eagles (30-2), who’d argued they’d been snubbed with their NCAA seeding and then went out and proved it.

“We knew coming in that they either wanted to shoot 3s or layups,” said Tech guard Aisha Sheppard, who scored nine points in her final college game. “Give them credit: They hit shots when they needed to. That’s their style of play, very similar to ours. They hit a lot of timely shots.”

FGCU, ranked 23rd in the AP poll, won its eighth straight game and is tied with top overall seed South Carolina for the best record in the nation. The Eagles advance to face Maryland in the second round on Sunday.

The Hokies were left to lament the 15 FGCU 3-pointers they saw rip through the nets, including Seay’s open look from the left corner that gave the Eagles a 79-74 lead with 28 seconds remaining.

Bell had driven to the right elbow and drawn in Tech’s defense before swinging the ball to Seay. Kitley, a 6-foot-6 post player, tried to scurry out and disrupt the shot, but Seay buried it.

“Credit to her,” Kitley said. “She stepped up.”

Bell, a 6-foot-1 guard projected as the No. 6 pick in next month’s WNBA Draft by ESPN, broke a 74-74 deadlock with a spectacular drive through the lane with 1:08 remaining. A rare miss by Kitley on the other end set the stage for Seay’s mammoth shot.

FGCU finished with 19 assists and only three turnovers.

“We shared the ball well,” Eagles coach Karl Smesko said. “And to beat a team as good as Virginia Tech, that's the only way to do it.”

FGCU shot 39.5% from beyond the arc, well north of its season average of 32.8%. Tech coach Kenny Brooks had told his team not to get frustrated when the Eagles hit 3-pointers — that, after all, is what they do — but even he had a hard time believing some of the ones they made.

A particularly damaging one came late in the third quarter, with the Hokies trailing by five. Kendall Spray beat the shot-clock buzzer with a deep, high-arcing attempt from near her team’s bench. It banked high off the glass and in.

“Sometimes the basketball gods are on your side,” Brooks said. “That was a momentum swing. ... The way that it happened, it could have been demoralizing, but we responded from it.

“You play basketball long enough, you coach long enough, you’re on both sides of that kind of shot.”

The Hokies rallied in the fourth quarter on the shoulders of Kitley, who was named a third-team All-American by The Associated Press earlier in the week. Teammates repeatedly fed her the ball deep in the post, and the junior center scored both with her back to the basket and facing up her opponent.

With a 16-for-27 shooting performance from the field, Kitley broke Tech’s single-game scoring record previously set by Brittany Cook (38 points) in 2008.

“She’s phenomenal,” Sheppard said. “She’s phenomenal in every aspect of the word, and she’s worked so hard at this. I’m sad for her for the outcome, but the things that she’s able to do and how she’s able to take advantage of people’s defenses is amazing.”

Kitley will be back for another run at it next season, as they Hokies will try to continue to build after earning their second-highest NCAA Tournament seeding ever.

“Obviously, we’re very disappointed by the outcome,” Brooks said. “That doesn’t change how I feel about these kids.

“It stings right now because we had high aspirations for this group. But I’m very, very proud of these kids and the effort they gave all year long.”

