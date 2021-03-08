McFarling: ACC Tournament opens with 'intrigue, mystery'

Duke on Tuesday.

Those three words sum up what figures to be a chaotic, unpredictable ACC Tournament this week in Greensboro.

There are a few other words, too, and we’ll get to those. But Duke on Tuesday says a lot.

Duke has won the ACC Tournament 21 times — more than any other team in the conference. But this year, as part of the “Somber Six,” the 10th-seeded Blue Devils will take on No. 15 seed Boston College in the opening round.

Who’s the best team in this league? Nobody really knows for sure. We’ve spent a whole season trying to figure that out, and perhaps the tournament will finally tell us.

UVa has the best record, the top seed and the best odds to cut down the nets (+225) in Greensboro, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. But right behind the Cavaliers is Florida State (+260), which destroyed UVa in the lone regular-season meeting and spent much of the winter looking like the class of the league.

North Carolina is the sixth seed, but the Tar Heels’ talent and national brand combine to give them the third-best odds to win at +425. Virginia Tech (+600) has gone 4-0 against ranked teams this season but has played a grand total of two games over the past month because of COVID-19 complications.