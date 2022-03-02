McFarling: Aluma's been Mr. Fix-it during Hokies resurgence

BLACKSBURG – He’s the auto mechanic you can call in the middle of the night and get to diagnose the problem, foreign or domestic. He even has the parts on hand at the shop.

Keve Aluma is an easy guy to take for granted – until you really need him. And when Virginia Tech desperately required his services this year, there he was, helping the Hokies get their season purring.

Tuesday night’s 75-43 trouncing of Louisville at Cassell Coliseum was another example of the well-rounded team Tech has become. Justyn Mutts was awesome again, cramming the stat sheet full of points, rebounds, assists and blocks – all while keeping the crowd caffeinated on a late weeknight. Sean Pedulla overcame early foul trouble to make strong contributions. Darius Maddox and David N’Guessan made a once-punchless bench proud.

The Hokies won for the ninth time in 10 games and clinched a winning record in the ACC. And for all the pop-up heroes they’ve had during their resurgence, Aluma’s been the pillar all along.

“He’s our most consistent player,” Mutts said. “Every night, you pretty much know what you’re going to get out of him. I feel as though he took a really big leap forward from last year. He’s a much more involved player, I think. He’s so good finishing with both hands. He’s a really good shooter; I wish he would shoot more.”

So does coach Mike Young. That might be the only criticism any of them have for their talented post man: He’s too unselfish.

May we all endure such harsh slings and arrows at our workplace.

Everything else about Aluma deserves – and receives – endless praise in that locker room. His incredible footwork honed on the soccer pitch. His sudden post moves. His soft shooting touch. His slick passing. His ability to alter and block shots. His strong hands that somehow corral those Mutts missiles that seem destined to go out of bounds. His slow heartbeat.

“He’s not an emotional person,” Young said. “He steadies the ship. He’s really worked at it. I’ve seen that kid practice -- every practice he’s been a part of in his college career, every game he’s been a part of -- and where he was as a young person and where he is today is pretty dramatic.”

The Hokies needed a stabilizing force when Miami stunned them with a half-court buzzer-beater on Jan. 26, handing them their third straight loss. In the 10 games since, Aluma has shot 59 of 99 (59.6%) from the floor, posting a trio of 20-point performances and a pair of double-doubles.

The Hokies had a 12-point halftime lead on Tuesday. On their first two possessions of the second half, Aluma drilled a 3-pointer and scored on a driving dunk. A romp ensued.

Mattox deserved all the laurels he got for that late steal and courageous 3-pointer that exacted revenge over Miami last weekend. But check out Aluma’s line from that night: 8 for 9 from the field, 18 points, 10 rebounds. They’re not in that game if not for him.

“I think it’s a team thing,” Aluma said, when asked how much credit he should get for the season turnaround. “We were in a pretty dark place, and we rallied together and were able to string some wins.”

They’ll need more if they want to play in the NCAA Tournament. The Hokies (19-11, 11-8) have a solid NET ranking at No. 37 but have only one Quad 1 victory all season – the aforementioned win at Miami. A weak ACC won’t help them when they’re stacked up against other bubble teams on Selection Sunday.

After taking second team All-ACC honors last season – a designation he’s likely to earn again this year – Aluma didn’t have a great 2021 postseason. He shot just 4 for 13 against UNC in their lone ACC Tournament game, then scored nine points in their overtime loss to Florida in the first round of the NCAAs.

He’s eager to get back and provide a little more this time.

“Definitely,” Aluma said. “I think we’ve kind of been in the postseason these past eight games. We’ve been desperate, so I don’t think anything’s going to change. We’re going to scrap and we’re going to fight for wins.”

And lo and behold: He has precisely the parts for that.

