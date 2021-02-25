McFarling: As fan outlook brightens, Martinsville Speedway going ‘full bore’

Pro sports entities in Virginia got some refreshing news this week on the coronavirus-restrictions front — and there’s still time for it to get even better.
On Wednesday, Gov. Ralph Northam announced that starting next week, outdoor entertainment venues will be able to operate with up to 1,000 people or 30% capacity, whichever is lower. That’s up from the previous limit of 250 — a cap that unfortunately remains in place for high school football, which is classified as recreational sports.
But let’s focus on the positive here. And the possibilities.
The glorious shot of warmer weather this week made it easy to dream about spending evenings at Salem Memorial Ballpark or Martinsville Speedway in the near future. The NASCAR circuit comes first, visiting Martinsville April 8-10 for three straight night races featuring the Whelen Modified Tour (Thursday), Xfinity Series (Friday) and Cup Series (Saturday).
The Salem Red Sox play their home opener May 11.
All these events will occur after the governor reevaluates the coronavirus landscape at the end of March. The most encouraging statement in Wednesday’s news release from the governor’s office was that “mitigation measures may be eased further if key health metrics continue to improve.”
Red Sox management has been working with a 1,000-person seat map for their early-season games, with contingencies in place if restrictions are loosened between now and the opener.
As for Martinsville?
“The way we work it, we go full bore on everything thing that we’re doing, whether it be marketing, public relations, ticket sales, everything,” speedway president Clay Campbell said in a recent phone interview. “We’ve got to keep moving, and that’s what we’re doing. Obviously, we’re working with the Commonwealth of Virginia and NASCAR. We’ve said all along, we’re in this thing together.
“With us and NASCAR, we’re going to do whatever’s in the best interest for public health in Henry County, Martinsville and all of our stakeholders. But up to that point, we’re going to keep going as normal.”
More preparations
Of course, staging three consecutive night races is anything but normal for Campbell. His track has never tried that before.
But hosting a Cup race at night last June — even without fans — did provide some much-needed information to his staff.
“It’s totally different running an event at night versus running in the daytime,” Campbell said. “Something as minor — and some would view it as major — as where you place the light towers in the parking lot, we’d never had to do that before. That big orange globe in the sky has taken care of us.
“It may have been to our benefit that we had a smaller, limited-capacity crowd. We’ll be ready for a large crowd going forward. But I think we learned a lot, and I think we’ll be ready in April.”
As for whether he thinks Mother Nature will be ready by then — after all, three years ago, Martinsville’s late-March race was postponed by snow — Campbell laughed.
“I’ve been in this thing long enough to know there’s no point worrying about things I can’t control,” he said. “Whatever comes our way, we’ll deal with it.”
Better now than March
The 16th-ranked Virginia Tech men’s basketball team hopes to control the controllables now, too, after getting blitzed by Georgia Tech 69-53 on Tuesday in its first game in more than two weeks.
Even after that home loss, ESPN.com’s Myron Medcalf wrote on Thursday that Mike Young is his front-runner for ACC coach of the year honors, followed by Florida State’s Leonard Hamilton. Tech (14-5, 8-4) closes the regular season against Wake Forest, Louisville and N.C. State over the next week-plus.
“I feel as though this loss came at a good time for us, in a way,” Tech forward Justyn Mutts said Tuesday night. “There’s always a positive way to look at something, and I feel like we can learn so much from this and grow coming down the final stretch of the season, especially before the real bullets start flying in the tournament.”
