McFarling: As fan outlook brightens, Martinsville Speedway going ‘full bore’

As for Martinsville?

“The way we work it, we go full bore on everything thing that we’re doing, whether it be marketing, public relations, ticket sales, everything,” speedway president Clay Campbell said in a recent phone interview. “We’ve got to keep moving, and that’s what we’re doing. Obviously, we’re working with the Commonwealth of Virginia and NASCAR. We’ve said all along, we’re in this thing together.

“With us and NASCAR, we’re going to do whatever’s in the best interest for public health in Henry County, Martinsville and all of our stakeholders. But up to that point, we’re going to keep going as normal.”

More preparations

Of course, staging three consecutive night races is anything but normal for Campbell. His track has never tried that before.

But hosting a Cup race at night last June — even without fans — did provide some much-needed information to his staff.

“It’s totally different running an event at night versus running in the daytime,” Campbell said. “Something as minor — and some would view it as major — as where you place the light towers in the parking lot, we’d never had to do that before. That big orange globe in the sky has taken care of us.