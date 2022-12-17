McFarling: As Irish come calling, Virginia Tech women have plenty of poultry

BLACKSBURG – Kenny Brooks takes none of it for granted.

The talent. The depth. The star power. The cohesiveness. The selflessness.

Every coach yearns to have a team like this women’s basketball squad Brooks has assembled at Virginia Tech. And given his journey in the profession – 14 years building a mid-major titan at James Madison, seven more constructing an ACC power in Blacksburg – he understands how rare a commodity he has in the 2022-23 Hokies.

“I am very fortunate and very blessed, and I know it,” Brooks said. “When I’m out there with them, instead of pinching myself, I just make sure I’m aware that this is a special group, a special collection of kids. And I’m looking forward to every accomplishment that they have.”

Brooks likes to say that if you want to make chicken salad, you’d better have chicken. As fifth-ranked Notre Dame comes calling on Sunday, his Hokies have plenty of poultry – a loaded team ready to take on the best the country has to offer all winter long.

I served as the Virginia Tech women’s basketball beat writer in the early 2000s, when there was a lot of excitement around the program. The charismatic Bonnie Henrickson fielded scrappy, competitive teams who would defend like fiends and routinely make the NCAA Tournament. Those squads had occasional stars – Tere Williams, Ieva Kublina, Kerri Gardin, et al – who could provide a memorable performance any given night.

But those teams were not this.

In the old days, a visit from a top-five program – a UConn, a Notre Dame – was an opportunity for fans around here to see women’s basketball at its finest. Tech would hang around for a little while in those games, but ultimately, the disparity of women’s basketball would prevail, and BonnieBall would succumb to the Geno guillotine or Muffet machete.

No longer. Now the Cassell Coliseum tenants are every bit the draw of their high-powered foe.

At No. 6, the Hokies (10-0) own heir best national ranking in program history. They’ve gone on the road and beaten blue-blooded Tennessee. And they’ve stacked their roster to be the aggressor.

“I love where we are,” Brooks said. “Sometimes you’re 10-0 and you have a lot of questions. We’re 10-0 and I think we have a lot of possibilities.”

No doubt. Elizabeth Kitley alone would make the Hokies a tough out against anybody. The 6-foot-6 All-American was the ACC Player of the Year last season and is averaging 18.8 points and 11.2 rebounds this year. She is a once-in-a-lifetime talent.

But look around.

Brooks has surrounded Kitley with a platoon of assassins. Guard Georgia Amoore recently put up the first triple-double in program history. Guard Cayla King opened the season with a 33-point game. Taylor Soule was a three-time All-ACC performer at BC before transferring to Tech. Kayana Traylor, an all-conference player before transferring in last year from Purdue, scored 18 points in the win over the Lady Vols earlier this month.

At some point, the Hokies will regain the services of two-time AP All-American guard Ashley Owusu, who broke her pinkie finger against Nebraska.

“They all have the capabilities,” Brooks said. “They know it, and they know that they’re going to be rewarded by team wins. For me, it’s been a joy to coach, because I don’t have to try to make sure a particular person’s happy. As long as we win, they’re all good.”

Brooks long has had a reputation as an offensive coach, but his personnel this season has made him look like a guru on the other end of the floor, too. The Hokies rank third in the country in scoring defense.

“I just marvel at what they can do, especially compared to what they did when they were first coming in here,” Brooks said. “So now we spend a lot of time talking about defense. We spend time working on defense. We spend time talking, ‘Hey, what do you guys want to do? Let’s take away this, take away that.’ They way they operate, it’s so much fun to watch them.”

Does all this necessarily mean they will beat Notre Dame or waltz through conference play? Of course not. The ACC has four teams ranked in the top eight of the country, including the Irish, North Carolina and N.C. State. It’s a top-heavy league.

But the Hokies are right there with them. And Brooks won’t take that for granted.

“I love where we are,” he said. “By no means do I think we are a finished product. We’re going to continue to grow, but we’ve had a lot of tests from a physicality standpoint, just different styles of play. We’ve been tested through the adversity, through injuries and illnesses.

“When you can handle those, it makes you a tougher basketball team. We understand that regardless of what’s going on, we always have a chance.”

He has chicken, in other words. Lots of it. Enjoy watching the salad get made.