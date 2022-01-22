McFarling: Battered Hokies stagger into make-or-break week

For Virginia Tech, this is like turning down a dark alley and seeing three dudes in muscle shirts, slapping their own palms with the barrels of baseball bats.

Even worse? The Hokies knew that was what they were going to find. And suddenly, they’re carrying a cut lip and a broken wrist into the confrontation.

Saturday hurt for a lot of reasons. Tech’s 68-63 loss to Boston College was another blight on the resume that already had its share. The momentum gained through back-to-back ACC wins against Notre Dame and N.C. State vanished up north in front of a cozy crowd of 4,714 at Conte Forum.

And considering what the Hokies have on deck — at North Carolina on Monday, home against Miami on Wednesday, at Florida State next Saturday in their most consequential week of the season — confidence figured to be paramount. How much could they possibly have after this performance?

“Hey, next one,” Tech coach Mike Young said. “We’ll get to Chapel Hill tonight, get ’em off their feet, begin our preparations.

"It's what the schedule calls for. Suck it up and go."

It’s all they can do, obviously. And a surprise uprising over the next week — two or three wins out of the three — would put the Hokies right back where the bracket seers and analytics had them heading into Saturday, which was just off the fringe of the NCAA Tournament.

But it seems more likely that we’ll look back at Jan. 22 as the day Tech’s tournament hopes croaked. The Hokies dropped their third ACC game this season when favored by at least six points, and rationalizations aren’t anywhere to be found.

The Eagles came into this matinee lugging a 7-9 record and standing 174th the NCAA's NET rankings. They're simply not very good. Everything from their drab, sand-colored uniforms to their early shooting woes seemed to scream, “Let’s get this over with quickly, shall we?”

And it looked like Tech might oblige. The Hokies labored their way to a 19-8 lead, then gave most of it back before halftime, as Keve Aluma and Justyn Mutts each picked up two early fouls.

Boston College can be a tricky place, whether you’re talking basketball or football. If you have flaws, they tend to show up there. The atmosphere won’t spark your enthusiasm automatically; that’s got to be something you’ve got to bring yourself.

And the Hokies didn’t have enough to impale BC early and make this the blowout Tech sorely needed it to be. Still, it didn’t feel like the Hokies were truly in danger of losing this game until a harrowing sequence unfolded with about 12 minutes to go.

With the score tied 46-46, the Hokies played great half-court defense for an entire possession. BC’s Makai Ashton-Langford unleashed a deep 3-pointer just ahead of the shot-clock buzzer that went in, deflating the Hokies.

On the other end, Mutts had his shot in the paint rejected. That ignited the Eagles in transition. Ashton-Langford dribbled right between Mutts and Nahiem Alleyne — two of Tech’s best defenders — for a layup that gave BC a five-point lead and forced a timeout by Young.

The first two parts of that sequence were unfortunate. The third? That was inexcusable.

“My team has been just remarkable — and we’d expect that, as old as we are — guarding the ball and keeping the thing out of the paint,” Young said. “But that was a source of concern today.”

The concerns are only growing. The alley and the baseball bats remain exactly where Tech knew they would be. They look even more daunting now.

