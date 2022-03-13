McFarling: Call these Hokies what they are: legends

Hunter Cattoor was in tears as the confetti fell around him. Soon, they’d make angels in those scraps on the Barclays Center floor as “Enter Sandman” blared over the arena’s speakers.

From nowhere to nirvana. From the bottom of the standings in January to the top of the world in March.

From underachievers to unforgettable.

These Hokies came to New York as a Frank Sinatra cliché, full of bug-eyed optimism and big dreams. They left, incredibly, as ACC Tournament champions.

As Mike Young and his players snipped down the nets late Saturday night, the streets back home in Blacksburg filled up with fans celebrating a program first. Whatever happens in the NCAA Tournament – so long, bubble, by the way – they’ll hang a big ol’ banner for this. This veteran bunch of underrecruited grad students will be remembered for their four-game run that culminated with a two-night takedown of the biggest bullies of Tobacco Road.

Such a moment seemed unthinkable just six weeks ago, when Tech sank to the bottom of the league with a 2-7 conference mark. A quest for .500 bordered on quixotic.

“I don't think a lot of people thought that we would do this or even end up with a positive record,” Tech senior Keve Aluma said. “I mean, it means everything.”

They did it against the winningest coach in college basketball history. They did it against a program that’s won 21 of these tournaments, one that was being cheered in the building as if it were the plucky underdog. They did it with Joe Lunardi’s hot breath bearing down on them.

And they did it emphatically.

Virginia Tech’s 82-67 victory over top-seeded Duke had to stun the nation when it flashed across that ESPN bottom line late Saturday night. But there was nothing fluky about it. The Hokies never showed a hint of intimidation, coming out blazing offensively and leading this game for more than 30 minutes.

“We couldn't stop them,” Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said. “They punched their ticket vehemently tonight, and God bless ’em, they deserve it.”

They do. Young was right when he said the Hokies got “luckier than hell” when beating Clemson on a buzzer-beating 3-pointer Wednesday night, but most great journeys have a moment like that. Everything that came after was clinical.

The Hokies knocked off the top three seeds in this bracket, saving the biggest pelt for last.

If the Clemson result was lucky, what would Young call this?

“Gratifying,” he said.

Cattoor was the latest hero, scoring 31 points in a performance that felt to him like an out-of-body experience. The former Wofford recruit drilled deep 3-pointers, slashed to the basket and made mincemeat out of a Duke defense that had allowed the lowest field goal percentage in the league this season.

“I think the really, really cool thing about ‘Hunt’ is over the last month or whatnot, he hasn't shot it so great, and he's owned that struggle,” said Tech point guard Storm Murphy, who was brilliant himself throughout this tournament. “He's talked about that. He's embraced that. He hasn't hid from it.

“So we've all come around to him and continued to just tell him, my goodness, you're the best shooter in the gym anywhere we go. So he's believed that, and then pops off today like that.”

Sound familiar? That assessment could be made about this entire team. The Hokies weren’t good in January. They owned it. But they kept telling themselves they were better than that – a mantra that started at the top.

Young has worked psychological wonders with this group, tapping into his inner Tony Robbins and Ted Lasso. His positivity was relentless and contagious. To him, finding success this season has always been just a matter of “when” and not “if.”

It took longer than they would have hoped – a Darius Maddox 3-pointer away from too long -- but in the end, Young was right: When it came, it was beautiful.

So now here they are, kings of the ACC, not a single top-100 recruit among them and not a single opponent wanting to face them. A squad that started the conference season with four straight losses ended it with four straight wins in New York.

“I think if you give into that loser mode, if you give in to the concept of ‘we’re losing, so we’re losers,’ if you give into that, it won’t turn around,” Tech post player Justyn Mutts said after the Hokies beat Virginia in February, when the Hokies were still in the early stages of their resurgence. “I never saw us as anything other than winners, as anything other than Virginia Tech legends.”

Legends? Back then, that word seemed more than a little strong.

No longer.

After four nights in Brooklyn, that’s exactly what they are.

