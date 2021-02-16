McFarling: Can Hokies elbow their way to the top?

Hey, lookee there.

The window is open for Virginia Tech. Just a crack.

Boy, how much do we need to see the Hokies get a chance to play at Florida State on Saturday? After FSU’s 81-60 victory over UVa on Monday night, the Cavaliers (11-2 in conference) and Seminoles (8-2) are tied in the loss column atop the ACC.

Right behind them? The Hokies (8-3), who’ve had three straight games postponed because of COVID-19 issues and aren’t sure whether they’ll be able to play Saturday’s game due to contact tracing.

Tech remains a long shot to pass FSU and UVa and win the regular-season title, but the Hokies do hold a tiebreaker with the Cavaliers after winning that matchup in Cassell Coliseum on Jan. 30. A victory over the Seminoles would give Tech the tiebreaker there, too, as their other scheduled meeting last week was postponed and is unlikely to be made up.

And check out that remaining Tech schedule after Saturday: home against Georgia Tech, Wake Forest and Louisville, followed by a trip to N.C. State on March 6.

The Hokies should be favored in all of those games.