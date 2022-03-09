McFarling: For Hokies, a placid miracle

So calm.

That’s what strikes you about Darius Maddox’s game-winning shot for Virginia Tech on Wednesday night, the one that beat Clemson 76-75 and saved the Hokies’ season.

The dribble. The pull-up. The follow-through. Even the celebration after it swished through the net. Maddox executed all of it with a placid demeanor that belied the situation.

He looked like a guy performing brain surgery while sipping a milkshake through a straw.

The Hokies had spent the better part of the second half throwing everything away. Every missed free throw and jump shot seemed to crank the vise a little tighter. Even a team full of veterans couldn’t help but feel the pressure as a double-digit lead disappeared. Clemson was going to pilfer this one, and an offseason of regret awaited Tech.

But then up stepped Maddox. The same guy who drilled the game-winner against Miami a week and a half ago had a little more than six seconds to bring the ball up the court and do something with it.

There was no rush, no panic. Just a dribble, a pull-up – and a moment that will be remembered around here forever.

“I couldn't tell you the last time he took a shot and I thought it was a bad shot,” Tech coach Mike Young said. “He's one of those that has an innate ability to make a play with the ball in his hands off the bounce, catch it and shoot.

“He's a good one. Glad he's a Hokie.”

It’s symbolic that Tech’s two best players weren’t on the floor when the final sequence unfolded. Keve Aluma and Justyn Mutts weren’t in foul trouble. They weren’t hurt. They weren’t having bad games.

Nope. There were simply other options.

Young had enough faith in his bench to put five guards on the floor, including freshman Sean Pedulla and the sophomore Maddox. Clemson backed off Maddox a little too much, and he made the Tigers pay.

At one point in the first half, Pedulla and fellow reserve David N’Guessan had combined to score 11 consecutive points for Tech.

Contrast that with what the Hokies were getting from their bench early in the conference season. In their January loss at Virginia, N’Guessan, Pedulla and Maddox combined to score zero points while playing a total of 11 minutes.

The Hokies are a more complete team now, and they needed to be. The Tigers were like those Spurtle commercials on the ACC Network – they just kept coming, no matter how much you wanted them to go away.

So Tech turned to different guys at different times. Storm Murphy hit big shots early, went dormant for much of the second half, then canned a huge 3-pointer late in regulation. Mutts and Aluma gave their usual contributions in the paint and on the glass. Hunter Cattoor and Naheim Alleyne chipped in timely baskets.

More options mean more confidence in late-and-close situations, which were troublesome for Tech early in the season.

“We really have grown there,” Murphy said. “We were talking a lot in huddles trying to just stay together, stay connected, help each other be on the same page, know what defense we're in, know what offense you're running, and try to use the clock to our advantage, not panic, weather the storm, know we're still right there, and at the end of the day, we're going to win the game.”

He pointed to Maddox.

“And thanks to this kid,” Murphy said, “we did.”

They did. Young admitted that his Hokies got “lucky as hell” – and nobody would deny that – but so what? No time to worry about that now.

These guys have an ACC quarterfinal to play. And they can take their cue from their heroic sophomore: Relaxed is the way to the go.

