McFarling: Hokies' Alleyne gets his dagger back

BLACKSBURG -- That’s a bucket.

So thought Justyn Mutts the moment he sent the kick-out pass to his teammate. There was Nahiem Alleyne all alone beyond the arc, catching the ball and easing back into that smooth, familiar, left-handed shooting pose of his, then confidently releasing his biggest attempt of Virginia Tech’s 79-73 victory over Notre Dame.

That’s a bucket. By that late stage in the game, Alleyne had done it so often that Mutts knew it. We all knew it. Players on the Tech bench rose and waited for the net-snapping confirmation that would send them all into their kangaroo impersonations.

And when it came, the Hokies had their first ACC victory nearly secured and their junior X-factor back in peak form.

Suddenly, the season looked a whole lot brighter on multiple fronts.

“There was no slump,” Mutts insists, and you won’t hear a bigger lie today unless you log on to Facebook. Of course there was a slump. For a shooter the caliber of Alleyne, a month-long stretch in which you go 8 for 40 overall and 5 for 25 from 3-point range is excruciating.

Alleyne deleted his social media accounts early in the process. He didn’t need the outside noise. What he did need was to get in the gym and lose himself in his routine, trusting that he’d find his way out of his quandary the way he has in the past.

“I was just in a struggle,” Alleyne said. “Players have that. You’ve just got to be mentally tough every single day. When adversity hits, who are you? That’s really it.

“My mindset was just keep going. The storm eventually ends.”

It ended on a cold night in Blacksburg in which anything but a win by the home team just wouldn’t do. Alleyne went 8 for 10 from the field and 4 for 5 from 3-point range on his way to a season-high 22 points.

“I knew it was coming,” Tech coach Mike Young said. “He’s been in a little rut from time to time in his career. That’s part of athletics. That happens in football, basketball, what have you, hitters in baseball. But he hung in there. He stuck with it, and he was awesome today.”

He was. In the first five minutes, Alleyne drained his first 3-point attempt, then hit a pull-up jumper for two. He began looking for his shot a little more.

With 13:04 remaining, he drilled a 3-pointer that cut what once had been a 10-point deficit to two. That prompted a Notre Dame timeout and sent the Cassell Coliseum crowd into delirium.

“I’m a firm believer in the law of averages,” said Notre Dame coach Mike Brey, explaining why he was concerned about Alleyne coming into the game. “You worry, when is it going to kick in? And it certainly did for him.

“I think he got started against our zone. We went zone a couple times in the first half and probably didn’t do a great job getting out to him. And then you see one or two go in, and a guy like him’s like, ‘I’m back.’”

He’s back. And for the first time in a while, he could be trusted fully again.

That’s why Alleyne was the target on what Young called a “beautiful possession” late in the game. The Hokies were clinging to a three-point lead with 3:45 left when Alleyne passed the ball into the post to Mutts, who prompted Notre Dame’s perimeter defender to collapse and create a double-team.

This left Alleyne alone.

That’s a bucket.

And for the Hokies, that’s one whale of a relief.

