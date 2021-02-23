McFarling: Hokies chewed up by the jaws of the pause

BLACKSBURG – The pause put its paws all over this one.
The dastardly, 2020-21 version of basketball load management – a rash of coronavirus-related postponements – has turned several solid teams into junk in their return to the court this season. No. 16 Virginia Tech became the latest to fall victim to it, putting in an ugly performance in a 69-53 loss to Georgia Tech on Tuesday night at Cassell Coliseum.
A break of more than two weeks had obvious effects on the Virginia Tech offense. The Hokies average 72.5 points per game but managed just 24 in the first half.
You could see the rust on their first four possessions: turnover, miss, miss, turnover. Everything a touch off. And you could assume it wasn’t going to get much better, because rhythm isn’t the only aspect that suffers when a team halts full-squad practices for multiple days. General basketball fitness does too, and that gets worse as the game goes on.
A fine example of that came with a little less than 16 minutes to play.
Georgia Tech’s Michael Devoe missed a three-pointer. Simple enough. But Moses Wright got the offensive rebound with ease.
Khalid Moore clanked a 3-pointer for Georgia Tech – and corralled his own rebound.
Georgia Tech whipped it around a bit to find an open Devoe, who missed from deep again. Jose Alvarado got the rebound. He, we should mention, is a point guard.
Devoe missed another (!) 3-pointer. This time, clearly fed up with watching his team miss perimeter shots, Wright grabbed the ball in traffic and threw down on emphatic dunk.
For the Hokies, that was the most disheartening sequence in a 12-0 Georgia Tech run that provided the first significant cushion of the game for either team. Virginia Tech is a good rebounding team this season, but certainly not then. And you can bet the pause had something to do with it.
But the signs of trouble arrived much earlier than that. The Hokies turned it over 11 times in the first half. They’ve played nine entire games this season in which they didn’t commit that many miscues.
The turnovers were the kind of things this team simply doesn’t do often – chucking the ball to a teammate who isn’t there, telegraphing passes for easy interceptions. They were the kinds of things that can happen after you’ve been practicing with only a handful of players.
The Hokies stayed in it early with their defense, as surely they knew they would have to. They held Georgia Tech scoreless for more than three minutes to open the game. Wabissa Bede made Alvarado – the fourth-leading scorer in the conference – work for everything in the first half.
Keve Aluma compensated for his early offensive misfires by grabbing 11 first-half rebounds, helping Tech own a 19-8 advantage on the boards in the period.
Coach Mike Young did not ease Tyrece Radford back into action. In his first game back since his suspension was announced on Jan. 25, Radford didn’t start the game, but he played 18 minutes in the first half and led all Virginia Tech players with 37 minutes overall.
A game that promised to be tight and often sloppy called for his gritty style of play. But his production – 11 points, three rebounds, two assists -- was muted until late in the game, after Georgia Tech had surged ahead by double digits.
The best news for Virginia Tech is that the pause is over. The Hokies will take Wednesday off, practice the rest of this week, then host a Wake Forest team in the bottom third of the league Saturday.
They get a mulligan here. They won’t get a second – and they don’t want one.