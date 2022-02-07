McFarling: Hokies continue swift standings climb

BLACKSBURG – Nobody around here pretends that they don’t look at the ACC standings.

They couldn’t ignore them if they tried. In the Virginia Tech basketball training room, the updated standings are posted right there on the wall – in good times and in bad. Players are reminded of their lot in life every day.

“It keeps you humble,” Tech guard Hunter Cattoor said. “It keeps you hungry.”

The Hokies have had enough humility for one season, though. It’s time to shoot for happiness.

Monday’s 74-47 victory over Pittsburgh was another stride in that direction. Since falling into last place in the ACC with their gut-wrenching, buzzer-beating loss to Miami on Jan. 26, the Hokies have rattled off four straight victories. And they’ve passed six teams in the conference standings in the process.

“Fourteen [teams] on top of us,” Tech coach Mike Young said of the erstwhile standings, shaking his head at the not-too-distant memory. “Oof. That is -- sheesh. What is going on? World’s closing in on me here. But stay the course. Hang in there. Great character in that locker room.

“Again, I believe in them, man. I believe in them and I care for them. We needed a little daylight. I need to coach a little bit better -- a lot better. They need to play a little bit better. That’s what's transpired.”

The competition level has helped. Pitt’s season started with a home loss to The Citadel and hasn’t gotten much better from there. The Hokies were 13-point favorites in Monday’s game and played like it, spotting the Panthers a 5-0 lead before scoring the next 17 points.

Tech shot the ball well, defended well and rebounded well to keep this game completely drama-free. Seven Hokies scored at least six points as the bench continued its recent stretch of solid play.

It was a performance befitting a veteran squad that’s been getting respect from oddsmakers and analytics gurus all season, even as it plummeted into the league cellar.

But saying you have a respectable NET ranking – and the Hokies have had one, even at their nadir this season – is like putting your SAT score on Tinder. Nobody’s swipin’ right on that in February.

Fans want the good stuff, the wins. Players want wins. And yes, coaches want wins.

“I know who I have in that locker room and I believe in them and I trust them,” Young said. “We continued to practice very well. There were some dark days, but you know, I knew, and I think they had the presence of mind and the maturity to realize that brighter days were ahead.”

They could continue, too. The Hokies will be favored again Saturday night against Syracuse when they play their second of four straight home games. That matchup, as well as subsequent tilts against Virginia and North Carolina at Cassell Coliseum next week, allow the Hokies to take aim at three more teams ahead of them in the standings.

With UVa knocking off Duke on Monday night, Tech has the longest active winning streak in the ACC. Could it reach six? Seven? Even more than that?

Sure it could. And if it does, the glances at that training room wall would be a lot more pleasant than they’ve ben.

“It’s definitely getting easier, seeing us climbing every single day,” Tech guard Nahiem Alleyne said. “I don’t really look at the losses, because they’ve already happened. You’ve just got to move on. You can’t pout about it.

“It’s definitely good to see us coming together, getting a stretch under our belts.”

And not a moment too soon.

