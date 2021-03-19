McFarling: Hokies enter, leave Indy wanting more

His performance also was emblematic of Tech’s season as a whole. Both came seemingly out of nowhere, thrilled us, then ended in less than ideal fashion.

Alleyne’s final shot attempt came with 3:36 remaining in overtime and the score tied 66-66. It was an off-balance 3-pointer that missed, not a great look by any means, but who could blame him for taking it?

The Gators scored on the other end and led the rest of the way.

Tech starters Keve Aluma and Justyn Mutts both fouled out in the first two minutes of overtime, leaving the Hokies without their post pillars when the game was decided. But Tech will rue the final seven minutes of regulation more than they will the extra period.

The Hokies led 52-49 after Tyrece Radford hit a jump shot with 7:07 remaining.

Then they went more than six minutes without making a field goal.

The arid period was in stark contrast to what they’d shown the majority of the game. During one picturesque offensive sequence midway through the first half, all five Tech players on the floor touched the ball in rapid succession.