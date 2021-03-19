McFarling: Hokies enter, leave Indy wanting more

The temptation is to say that Virginia Tech maxed out all its resources it had this season, that Friday’s 75-70 overtime loss to Florida in the first round of the NCAA Tournament was the logical end to a wonderful year, that reasonable folks could ask no more of the Hokies.
But don’t tell that to them.
A third-place finish in the ACC after being picked 11th?
“I honestly thought we could have been first,” Tech guard Nahiem Alleyne said.
And how about the dream sequence at the end of regulation Friday, with Alleyne hitting a game-tying 3-pointer? That kind of shot that makes “One Shining Moment” and, under slightly different circumstances, is remembered 20 years from now?
“I mean, we lost the game,” Alleyne said. “So that doesn’t really matter to me.”
This is where the expectations are in Blacksburg now. After making the tournament at least one year ahead of schedule, the Hokies already expect to advance and are bitterly disappointed when they don’t.
That’s a credit to coach Mike Young and this collection of players, who spent the majority of 2020-21 ranked inside the Top 25 and spent more than 30 minutes of this game holding a lead.
Alleyne’s performance was magnificent. He set career highs for points (28), minutes (38), field goals made (eight) and free throws made (eight).
His performance also was emblematic of Tech’s season as a whole. Both came seemingly out of nowhere, thrilled us, then ended in less than ideal fashion.
Alleyne’s final shot attempt came with 3:36 remaining in overtime and the score tied 66-66. It was an off-balance 3-pointer that missed, not a great look by any means, but who could blame him for taking it?
The Gators scored on the other end and led the rest of the way.
Tech starters Keve Aluma and Justyn Mutts both fouled out in the first two minutes of overtime, leaving the Hokies without their post pillars when the game was decided. But Tech will rue the final seven minutes of regulation more than they will the extra period.
The Hokies led 52-49 after Tyrece Radford hit a jump shot with 7:07 remaining.
Then they went more than six minutes without making a field goal.
The arid period was in stark contrast to what they’d shown the majority of the game. During one picturesque offensive sequence midway through the first half, all five Tech players on the floor touched the ball in rapid succession.
Entry pass, kickout, swing, swing, swing, drive, kickout, swing. The clinical series ended with Hunter Cattoor shooting — and making — an open 3-pointer from the right corner. It was a basket that every guy on the floor could take pride in, a bucket that symbolized this team’s unselfish identity.
The ball movement stagnated during that late-game stretch, replaced by choppy midrange jumpers and drives to the hoop. Florida capitalized by taking the lead and holding it until Alleyne’s miracle basket with 1.7 seconds left.
And that’s why the Hokies felt they had more to give in this tournament.
Because they did.
“You’ve got to have that chip on your shoulder,” Alleyne said. “You don’t want to lose in March Madness. This is what people dream of being in. Not a lot of teams get to be here, so this definitely set a fire in all of us.
“We’re going to work in the offseason, work on the little things — ball-handling, shooting, defense, just the little things, but ultimately just have that mindset of just being a killer. That’s really it.”
Asked if he planned to watch the rest of the tournament, Alleyne said he probably would. He couldn’t shake the disappointment, though.
“I mean, I was planning to be in it,” he said. “Everybody watching me.”
Odds are they will be — next year, when the expectations rise even more.