McFarling: Hokies fans all-in on festive February

BLACKSBURG – A festive February. That’s what we have around here right now. This place has become part karaoke bar, part rage room, part madhouse.

One plus one plus one equals party.

Cassell Coliseum is not a new building. Far from it. The 10,052-seat venue lacks many of the pro-style amenities of its ACC peers. It has steep seats, tight concourses, boiler-plate concessions and two giant ceiling fans spinning over the floor.

But on nights like Monday, there aren’t many places better for basketball.

“I’ve had so many ACC coaches tell me they think this is the hardest place in the league to play, and I agree,” Tech coach Mike Young said after his team defeated Virginia 62-53 for its sixth straight ACC victory. “I couldn’t imagine doing it. It’s special.”

Young saw his first game here in 1971. That’s a lot longer than I’ve been around, but I’m old enough to remember when Tech fans would have checked out long ago on a season like this. The Hokies were buried in last place in the conference as recently as Jan. 28.

But the quit never came. Not from the players, and not from those who cheer them.

Seth Greenberg and his merry band of Zabian Dowdells, Jamon Gordons and Deron Washingtons helped inject some life back into this program in the middle of the millennium’s first decade. Then Buzz Williams came along and created the annual expectation of an NCAA Tournament bid. Then local product Mike Young took the baton, led a fun squad to the dance last year and brought back a loaded bunch for more in 2021-22.

In other words, getting to the atmosphere we saw Monday night was a gradual process. There appeared to be only a handful of UVa fans among the sold-out crowd. Tech students led the way with a tip-to-horn buy-in, as they have for several years now.

“I remember my first-ever ACC game here,” Tech guard Nahiem Alleyne said. “I remember their singing. When they do that, it just pumps me up even more. I’m not going to lie: Before games, I get nervous. But when I hear them cheering and singing songs, I’m like, ‘All right. It’s time to go.’”

The singing is the signature moment of every home game now. Enter Sandman kicks in over the speakers, the fans begin to jump, and the music stops when the ball is tipped.

The fans, though, do not. They continue with the song a cappella, all the way through “off to never-never land.” Sometimes a basket has already been scored by the time they finish, but finish they do.

“Oh, in the beginning of the game?” Tech forward Justyn Mutts said. “That’s my favorite part! I can’t help but start jumping. That’s Virginia Tech culture right there. If you’re really a Hokie, you’re going to jump.”

And you don’t have to be a Hokie to feel it. Veteran ESPN broadcaster Dan Shulman picked up the vibe Monday. After Tech pumped up the Cassell decibels by forcing a shot clock violation early in the second half Monday, he had this on-air exchange with partner (and former star UVa guard) Cory Alexander:

Shulman: “I haven’t been in a louder place this year. I don’t know if you have.”

Alexander: “Of course, you do games at Kansas and go a lot of places that I don’t see, but this is the loudest building in the ACC, in my opinion.”

Shulman: “There’s just something about how steep the seats are, and the students are right on you. And again, they are primed and ready for this rivalry game with Virginia.”

They were. And you can bet they had something to do with the result.

Tech and UVa essentially played the same game they did in Charlottesville last month: low scoring, few possessions, tight throughout. And then the roads diverged with about five minutes left.

Every Mutts pass, Alleyne drive and Keve Aluma basket elicited a thunderous ovation from a crowd that knew the team on the floor could use it.

“I am appreciative of this fan base,” Young said. “[They] expect to win. They should expect to win. And they certainly went a long way in getting us out of here with another win tonight.”

The Hokies host North Carolina at 4 p.m. Saturday. It’s another enormous game. Ten years ago, the Cassell Coliseum stands would have been at least 60% Carolina blue for a matchup like that.

Things are different now. There will be Tar Heel interlopers, for sure, but not nearly as many will get tickets.

This is Tech’s joint now. Tech’s party. Tech’s festive February -- and one that’s only half over.

