McFarling: Hokies hoops crowd gets Pry, no joy

“They were just more fluid and more connected,” Tech post man Keve Aluma said of the Demon Deacons. “I don’t know really how to explain that, but they had that pop that we didn’t have.”

No doubt, the visitors did. Picked to finish 13th in the ACC preseason poll, the Deacons improved to 8-1 and looked like they could be a problem for a lot of teams. They certainly were for the Hokies, who were a step slow on defense all night and allowed Wake to shoot 63.5% from the field.

“I thought coming in to the game, what an atmosphere,” Murphy said. “What a crowd to have for our ACC opener. I thought that was great energy, and I thought we were all really locked in and pretty excited for this one. It’s hard to keep that same energy when it feels like they’re scoring on every possession.

“I have a lot to do with that. We all have a lot to do with that. We weren’t ready for their ball screens and the way they were able to pass and get us into long closeouts for drives. It’s hard to keep that energy when they’re hitting shots left and right.”