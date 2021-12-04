McFarling: Hokies hoops crowd gets Pry, no joy

BLACKSBURG – The highlight was when the new football coach came out there.
You know this type of scene. During a media timeout early in the basketball game, Virginia Tech football coach Brent Pry strolled to the middle of the Cassell Coliseum floor wearing a stylish leather jacket. He took the microphone and whipped up the crowd with a few words about Hokie pride.
The fans loved it. And Pry didn’t even have to fake his Southern accent.
Alas, it got no better than that Saturday. And that’s an unfortunate thing for Tech and its crowd, which watched Wake Forest lead wire-to-wire and whack the Hokies 80-61.
But you know what? Pry’s appearance also was a reminder that it’s the first week of December. Hoops season is nine games old. Football coaches are still coming and going. Shoot, Miami doesn’t even have an athletic director in place, much less certainty in its football coach.
Tech has an eternity to grow from this loss. But grow the Hokies must, because this was one miserable result.
“Yeah,” Tech point guard Storm Murphy. “It definitely stings.”
It stings because the Hokies were an 8.5-point favorite and expected to cruise. It stings because trips to Duke and North Carolina are next on the conference slate, and that’s a scary thought. It stings because Tech followed up a heartening midweek victory at Maryland with an uncharacteristically poor performance at home.
“They were just more fluid and more connected,” Tech post man Keve Aluma said of the Demon Deacons. “I don’t know really how to explain that, but they had that pop that we didn’t have.”
No doubt, the visitors did. Picked to finish 13th in the ACC preseason poll, the Deacons improved to 8-1 and looked like they could be a problem for a lot of teams. They certainly were for the Hokies, who were a step slow on defense all night and allowed Wake to shoot 63.5% from the field.
“I thought coming in to the game, what an atmosphere,” Murphy said. “What a crowd to have for our ACC opener. I thought that was great energy, and I thought we were all really locked in and pretty excited for this one. It’s hard to keep that same energy when it feels like they’re scoring on every possession.
“I have a lot to do with that. We all have a lot to do with that. We weren’t ready for their ball screens and the way they were able to pass and get us into long closeouts for drives. It’s hard to keep that energy when they’re hitting shots left and right.”
The good news is that these guys aren’t kids. Tech’s experience – all of the team’s starters are juniors or older, including a trio of fifth-year players – was the biggest reason for optimism heading into the season, and it’s the reason to stay bullish on this bunch now.
They’ve gotten their tails kicked before. They know what bad games look like and what to do to avoid a repeat.
Coach Mike Young said he felt like the Hokies were “a step behind” all day Saturday. That’s what this loss does, too. It puts Tech a step behind the rest of the field in the ACC.
But that’s all it does. It’s early December. Let’s watch a few bowl games before anyone panics.