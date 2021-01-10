McFarling: Hokies keep building credibility on the boards

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech football coach Justin Fuente was among the spectators on hand Sunday night to see the Hokies take on Notre Dame at Cassell Coliseum.

He no doubt appreciated the grit out of the hosts.

The Hokies overcame a poor defensive first half to dominate the final 20 minutes, pulling away for a 77-63 victory that moved them to 3-1 in the ACC.

To understand that scoreboard, check out the boards score. Rebounding is where the Hokies really stood out in this one, and their vast improvement in that department is one of the major reasons they’re a much better team than they were a season ago.

Tech outrebounded the Fighting Irish 41-24. That included 16 offensive rebounds — the most by the Hokies against an ACC opponent in the Mike Young era.

“That’ll win a lot of ballgames for you,” said Young, whose team had been outrebounded in its previous two games against Miami and Louisville. “Just a point of emphasis. Just put your head down and get to the rim and compete. I thought Miami and Louisville were a little bit tougher than we were in that part of it. That is such a critical part of any game.”

For a sampling of how this looked, consider a couple of plays — one in each half.