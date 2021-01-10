McFarling: Hokies keep building credibility on the boards

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech football coach Justin Fuente was among the spectators on hand Sunday night to see the Hokies take on Notre Dame at Cassell Coliseum.
He no doubt appreciated the grit out of the hosts.
The Hokies overcame a poor defensive first half to dominate the final 20 minutes, pulling away for a 77-63 victory that moved them to 3-1 in the ACC.
To understand that scoreboard, check out the boards score. Rebounding is where the Hokies really stood out in this one, and their vast improvement in that department is one of the major reasons they’re a much better team than they were a season ago.
Tech outrebounded the Fighting Irish 41-24. That included 16 offensive rebounds — the most by the Hokies against an ACC opponent in the Mike Young era.
“That’ll win a lot of ballgames for you,” said Young, whose team had been outrebounded in its previous two games against Miami and Louisville. “Just a point of emphasis. Just put your head down and get to the rim and compete. I thought Miami and Louisville were a little bit tougher than we were in that part of it. That is such a critical part of any game.”
For a sampling of how this looked, consider a couple of plays — one in each half.
With the Hokies trailing 16-11 early, Jalen Cone missed a 3-point attempt. Tyrece Radford, giving up 4 inches of height inside against Notre Dame’s Dane Goodwin, extended his long right arm to snag the rebound. He switched the ball to his left hand, used the rim as a screen and scored off the glass.
With Tech leading 64-58 with about five minutes to play, Hunter Cattoor drove into the lane and missed a layup. Teammate Justyn Mutts soared into the paint and tipped the ball in.
These are the types of things Tech couldn’t do on a consistent basis last season. The Hokies were outrebounded by an average of 3.3 per game in 2019-20, which ranked 305th in the country. They entered Sunday having outrebounded their opponents by 4.7 per game — 82nd in the nation.
“I just hated getting mauled on the glass night in and night out a year ago,” Young said. “I knew that that part of it would be better with this team, but it’s got to be every time out. It’ll be enormous on Tuesday against Duke, so work still to do.”
The main reason it’s better is different personnel. Tech’s top two rebounders this season, the 6-foot-7 Mutts and 6-9 Keve Aluma, are transfers who did not play for the Hokies last season. They’ve given Tech some much-needed size and length to go with the tenacity of Radford, who at 6-2 was the team’s top rebounder a season ago and is among the leaders again.
So can this new blend of Hokies hang with anyone on the boards?
“I think we can,” Young said. “Mutts is an even better rebounder than I thought he was. And I thought that the Louisville game was a real tipping point for him.